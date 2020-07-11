Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More Floridians died of coronavirus this week than in any other seven-day period. The state recorded nearly 500 deaths over the last seven days, an average of 71 per day. The worst week previously was in early May when the state average 60 deaths per day. Because of the economic shutdown, that rate dropped sharply and three weeks ago the death rate was 30. For two weeks it crept up before exploding the last three days. Since March 1, the state has reported more than 254,500 confirmed cases and about 4,300 deaths.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has reopened after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus. The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks.

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida church sustained extensive damage when a driver plowed a van through the front door and then set the sanctuary on fire. Authorities say no one was hurt in the Saturday morning attack on Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala although some were inside setting up for mass. Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the man crashed a minivan through the front door and then threw some kind of incendiary device, causing a fire that resulted in extensive damage. The man drove off, but was stopped by deputies nearby. He was being questioned and no charges have yet been filed.

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. had been falling for months, and even remained down as some states saw explosions in cases. But now a long-expected upturn has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West. Over the past two weeks, data shows daily reported deaths increased in 27 states. Researchers now expect deaths to rise for at least some weeks, but some think the count probably will not go up as dramatically as it did in the spring. Meanwhile, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen to the lowest point since mid-March. And Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday.