Local doctor shares first-hand account of COVID-19 increases

Most days at Nation’s Best Family Health Care the parking lot is full and a line wraps around the building with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19. “Here in the last two weeks, it has utterly exploded. Two weeks ago we went from doing 25 to 30 patients a day to 50 patients in a day, and then the next week it doubled after that,” said the clinic’s owner, Dr. Roman Nation.

The chart below from the Department of Health shows a steady increase in Florida’s new cases since June 10, which for Nation also means an increase in testing. “The more tests you run the more positive cases that we found which generates more people that need to be tested,” he said.

This chart from the Florida Department of Health shows the steady increase of new COVID-19 cases from 6/10/20 through 7/9/20. (Florida Department of Health)

Nation said he’s seen patients of all ages and all backgrounds test positive, from ages two to 80.

“The past seven days we’ve had no less than 20 cases every day. Yesterday we had 40 cases out of 130 that were positive,” Nation said many of those were asymptomatic, “I can’t tell you how many patients I’ve seen that are otherwise healthy and they pass it on to somebody who wasn’t and that person did not fare so well.”

That’s why he said masks are a simple solution to preventing the spread. He believes it would lower the number of positive cases, “I mean as far as the trajectory goes, if we keep doing what we’ve been doing and, yeah, I think it’s going to be kind of a runaway circus.”

Nation also said he’s seen many people go out into the public and infect others while waiting to receive their COVID-19 test results back.

