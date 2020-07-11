Advertisement

Local doctor shares first-hand account of COVID-19 increases

By Olivia Michael
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Most days at Nation’s Best Family Health Care the parking lot is full and a line wraps around the building with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19. “Here in the last two weeks, it has utterly exploded. Two weeks ago we went from doing 25 to 30 patients a day to 50 patients in a day, and then the next week it doubled after that,” said the clinic’s owner, Dr. Roman Nation.

The chart below from the Department of Health shows a steady increase in Florida’s new cases since June 10, which for Nation also means an increase in testing. “The more tests you run the more positive cases that we found which generates more people that need to be tested,” he said.

This chart from the Florida Department of Health shows the steady increase of new COVID-19 cases from 6/10/20 through 7/9/20.
This chart from the Florida Department of Health shows the steady increase of new COVID-19 cases from 6/10/20 through 7/9/20.(Florida Department of Health)

Nation said he’s seen patients of all ages and all backgrounds test positive, from ages two to 80.

“The past seven days we’ve had no less than 20 cases every day. Yesterday we had 40 cases out of 130 that were positive,” Nation said many of those were asymptomatic, “I can’t tell you how many patients I’ve seen that are otherwise healthy and they pass it on to somebody who wasn’t and that person did not fare so well.”

That’s why he said masks are a simple solution to preventing the spread. He believes it would lower the number of positive cases, “I mean as far as the trajectory goes, if we keep doing what we’ve been doing and, yeah, I think it’s going to be kind of a runaway circus.”

Nation also said he’s seen many people go out into the public and infect others while waiting to receive their COVID-19 test results back.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inlet Beach residents voice concerns over ordinances, and possible violations

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
An Inlet Beach, neighbors are concerned over a property that is allegedly violating Walton County ordinances.

News

Experts say schools are crucial to unemployment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
On Thursday, the Governor and US Labor Secretary made it clear that opening schools this fall isn’t just about learning gaps, but unemployment as well.

News

Union Soldier Monument Final Plaque

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Union Soldier Monument in Lynn Haven had its final plaque dedication.

News

Concerns Over Vendor Ordinance in Inlet Beach Neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some Inlet Beach residents are concerned over a beach vendor doing business in a residential neighborhood.

Latest News

News

Physicians Head to Capitol to Demand Mask Mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Physicians are at the state capitol demanding the governor take action with a mask mandate.

News

Jackson County Health Department announces COVID-19 testing dates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting next week, the Jackson County Health Department will offer drive-thru testing.

News

2020 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program available to Northwest Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Landowners in Northwest Florida are able to apply for the 2020 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program from the Florida Forest Service.

News

Union Soldier Monument Dedicated

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Lynn Haven dedicated the fourth and final plaque on the Union Soldier Monument

News

New mobile testing date announced for Okaloosa County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Okaloosa County Health Department has announced a new mobile testing event for the coronavirus COVID-19 next week.

News

Additional COVID-19 results reported at Walton Co. Jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Walton County Jail has received more COVID-19 test results back for its inmates.