Panama City Beach officials to add a roundabout to local intersection

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Panama City Beach city leaders are planning to add a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 79 and Front Beach Road.

They say even though they don't have a lot of problems in the area. Making a roundabout would allow for better traffic flow, be safer and cost less to maintain.

“You don’t really have the near the rear end crashes on a roundabout because it keeps the traffic flowing and their cheaper to maintain because you don’t have a traffic light there,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto.

Officials say they plan on starting the project in January and believe it will last 18 months. They say they’re also planning on putting other roundabouts around the city and places like Frank Brown Park.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.