Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another heat advisory was issued today for much of the Panhandle, and we won’t be cooling off much going into the end of the weekend.

We’ll remain mostly dry for Sunday, with the exception of a stray shower or two and maybe a clap of thunder in the further western portion of the region. More storms are in store for Monday, as increased instability means more rain especially for the further inland counties. Regular summer rain chances return after that for the rest of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 7-11-2020

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The hottest weekend of the year is here

Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Panhandle.

Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast 7-10-2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Intense heat and humidity with afternoon storms are in the forecast Friday

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
You'll want to keep the umbrella handy this afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Slightly better rain chances return to the forecast Thursday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
More summer heat with a better chance of storms on Thursday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
We'll see drier conditions today with only a stray inland storm possible in the afternoon and hot highs near 90°.