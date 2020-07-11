Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another heat advisory was issued today for much of the Panhandle, and we won’t be cooling off much going into the end of the weekend.

We’ll remain mostly dry for Sunday, with the exception of a stray shower or two and maybe a clap of thunder in the further western portion of the region. More storms are in store for Monday, as increased instability means more rain especially for the further inland counties. Regular summer rain chances return after that for the rest of the week.

