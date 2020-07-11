Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This weekend is going to be one of the hottest weekend of the year so far with highs in the 90s area wide. Low 90s at the coast and mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105. The rain chances today and Sunday will be minimal... maybe 10%. The heat continues into next week with rain chances remaining small.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

