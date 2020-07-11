Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

The hottest weekend of the year is likely this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This weekend is going to be one of the hottest weekend of the year so far with highs in the 90s area wide. Low 90s at the coast and mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105. The rain chances today and Sunday will be minimal... maybe 10%. The heat continues into next week with rain chances remaining small.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Panhandle.

Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast 7-10-2020

Updated: 15 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Intense heat and humidity with afternoon storms are in the forecast Friday

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
You'll want to keep the umbrella handy this afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Slightly better rain chances return to the forecast Thursday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
More summer heat with a better chance of storms on Thursday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
We'll see drier conditions today with only a stray inland storm possible in the afternoon and hot highs near 90°.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
More heat and fewer storms are in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
Rain chances are on the decrease with temperatures on the increase