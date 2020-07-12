Alaqua Animal Refuge holds “Empty the Shelters” event

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport is taking part in a national “Empty the Shelters” event.

All weekend long, they will be offering reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs.

The Bissell Pet Foundation helps sponsor the event at shelters around the country.

Alaqua founder and director Laurie Hood said, with the coronavirus pandemic, they are doing virtual adoptions now. ”One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 outbreak is that more people are home, so they are opening their homes to fostering and adopting,” said Hood.

The “Empty the Shelters” event is also open to fostering pets. So if you begin fostering a pet this weekend, and later decide you want to adopt, you can get the discount.

All dog and cat adoptions are $25 through Sunday, July 12.

