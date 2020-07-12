Advertisement

‘I think I made a mistake’: Young man from Texas dies after attending COVID-19 party

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) - A San Antonio doctor says a man in his 30s who thought the coronavirus was a “hoax” died from the disease after attending a COVID-19 party.

Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at San Antonio’s Methodist Hospital, says lately she’s been hearing about COVID-19 parties, which young people allegedly attend to see who gets infected first or who can survive the virus.

“Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they’ll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease,” Appleby said.

The doctor says a 30-year-old man recently died at the hospital after attending one of these parties.

“One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, ‘You know, I think I made a mistake.’ And this young man went to a COVID party,” she said. “He didn’t really believe. He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and invincible and wouldn’t get affected by the disease.”

Appleby says some young patients don’t know how sick they are.

“People will come in initially, and they don’t look so bad. They don’t look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and their lab tests, they’re really sicker than they appear on the surface,” she said.

The doctor says if you’re not feeling well, have a high fever, cough and severe muscle aches, you should get help.

"My plea to our community and especially all of our young folks in the community is to take it seriously. Wear your mask," she said.

Health officials say young people are not only dying from COVID-19, but they’re also experiencing long-term effects, like joint pain that could last for months.

Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since mid-June. At least 175 people have died in total.

Copyright 2020 KSAT, Methodist Hospital via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Doctor speaks out after 'heart-wrenching' death of young Texan who went to COVID party

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Young people allegedly attend COVID-19 parties with friends who have been diagnosed with the virus to see who gets infected first or who can survive.

National

Trump wears mask while visiting service members at Walter Reed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Aides helped convince the president wearing a mask would set a positive example and help de-politicize the act, something other members of the Republican party have stressed lately.

National

2 officers, suspect killed in Texas border town shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

News

Empty The Shelters Event

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

New Low Speed Vehicle Rules

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge holds “Empty the Shelters” event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
All weekend long, they will be offering reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs.

News

New rules for low-speed vehicles in Panama City Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The rules were made through a partnership with the Panama City Beach Police Department and six rental businesses.

National Politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

National

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.