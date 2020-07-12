Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida sets record week for coronavirus deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More Floridians died of coronavirus this week than in any other seven-day period. The state recorded nearly 500 deaths over the last seven days, an average of 71 per day. The worst week previously was in early May when the state average 60 deaths per day. Because of the economic shutdown, that rate dropped sharply and three weeks ago the death rate was 30. For two weeks it crept up before exploding the last three days. Since March 1, the state has reported more than 254,500 confirmed cases and about 4,300 deaths.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DISNEY

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has reopened after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus. The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks.

FLORIDA CHURCH ATTACK

Man sets fire in Florida church after plowing van inside

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida church sustained extensive damage when a driver plowed a van through the front door and then set the sanctuary on fire. Authorities say no one was hurt in the Saturday morning attack on Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala although some were inside setting up for mass. Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the man crashed a minivan through the front door and then threw some kind of incendiary device, causing a fire that resulted in extensive damage. The man drove off, but was stopped by deputies nearby. He was being questioned and no charges have yet been filed.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. had been falling for months, and even remained down as some states saw explosions in cases. But now a long-expected upturn has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West. Over the past two weeks, data shows daily reported deaths increased in 27 states. Researchers now expect deaths to rise for at least some weeks, but some think the count probably will not go up as dramatically as it did in the spring. Meanwhile, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen to the lowest point since mid-March. And Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA HOSPITALS

Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of virus cases

MIAMI (AP) — Florida appeared to be successfully “flattening the curve" of new coronavirus cases in the spring after its bars, gyms and beaches closed. But two months after businesses began reopening, the state is facing an alarming surge in COVID-19. On Thursday, officials reported 120 deaths in one day, the highest number since the previous record of 113 in early May. Hospitals in June and July have seen their numbers of coronavirus patients triple, with new patients outpacing those being discharged. Hospital networks are scrambling to hire more health care workers to expand their COVID units and some have said they would again halt or reduce nonemergency procedures to free up space.

HOMELESSNESS-ARRESTS

Ocala homeless fined, jailed: nowhere to sleep legally

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Homeless people in Ocala, Florida, are accumulating thousands of dollars in fines and spending weeks in jail because they have nowhere to lawfully sleep. The city faces a federal class-action lawsuit designed to end a city crackdown that has sent at least 200 homeless people to jail in the last two years. The mayor says he wants to keep Ocala from turning into Los Angeles or San Francisco. But the city has only 315 shelter beds and 2,000 people on waiting lists for housing vouchers. That leaves homeless people with “no choice” but to rest or sleep on the streets, in the woods, in parks and in other outdoor spaces, the suit alleges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida reports 93 virus deaths, 11,433 infected in 1 day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported 93 more deaths as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The state’s total caseload grew by another 11,433 people infected. Florida's rate of deaths per day is approaching what it saw in its deadliest period, in May. More than 4,100 people with COVID-19 have died in Florida so far, and the state's total caseload tops 240,000. A doctor's group, Physicians for Social Responsibility, wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to require mask-wearing in public statewide. The Republican, following the lead of President Donald Trump, has resisted that, saying local governments must decide what's best.

AP-US-TRUMP-STONE

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's prison sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. The president intervened in extraordinary fashion Friday in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and that concerned the president's own conduct. The move came just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016. The action underscores the president’s lingering rage over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is part of a continuing effort to rewrite the narrative of a probe that has shadowed the White House from the outset.

VOLKSWAGEN SETTLEMENT-FLORIDA

Florida to install charging stations for electric vehicles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More than two dozen charging stations are set to be installed along Florida’s busiest roadways, paid for by the state’s share of a U.S. government settlement with Volkswagen after the German automaker violated the country’s car emission standards. During a Friday news conference at a service plaza along the Florida Turnpike in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would be spending $8.6 million of Florida’s $166 million settlement on the charging stations. In all, the state expects to spend $25 million for charging stations as part of a program that state officials said is intended to strengthen Florida’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

AP-US-FLORIDA-CONGRESSMAN-LEASE

Ethics panel clears Rep. Gaetz in lease for district office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of Congressional Ethics has ended a preliminary investigation without taking action against a Florida congressman who is paying a former legal client and donor $5,000 a month to rent space for his district office. The independent office found insufficient evidence to continue the case against GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was accused of a possible violation of House rules that say lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship. Gaetz has been leasing space from Collier Merrill, a Pensacola real estate developer under an arrangement Gaetz said was approved by House officials.