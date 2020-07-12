Advertisement

USFA 8U through 12U World Series wraps up

USFA 8U through 12U World Series wraps up.
USFA 8U through 12U World Series wraps up.(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Saturday wrapped up the first of two weeks of the USFA Softball World Series at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The tournament consisted of over 70 8U, 10U, and 12U teams from all over the United States. One of USFA's tournament directors, Robert Guerrero, said that of all the obstacles the world series has faced, including Hurricane Michael, adjusting to the covid-19 pandemic has been the most out of ordinary.

“The biggest thing is, some teams have been able to play, and some teams have not. There’s some teams here, and these are their first games of the year. The first pitches they have thrown all season have been in Panama City Beach, so that has been unique because of what comes with that. I think the biggest thing this week is flexibility. We did have some teams that were forced to cancel due to the situation that we are dealing with. They cancelled, literally, the day before the tournament started,” said Guerrero. 

Monday, 14U, 16U, AND 18U softball teams will head down to compete in the older tournament of the World Series. 

Panama City Beach's own 12U Florida Elite coach, Katie Lopes, said playing at home has been a blessing.

“The girls are so pumped to play at a home field advantage because their friends and family can come watch. It’s a big help for us when we have local help and to have friends and family in the stands. It’s crazy to have different competition because some of the tournaments I’ve seen the same stuff over and over. It’s nice to play people that we are not familiar with that we don’t know anything about,” said Lopes. 

Lopes also said that Florida Elite doesn’t have any more summer tournaments lined up, but they will be hosting tryouts next week for next year’s team. 

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arnold volleyball team, under the guidance of a new head coach, working hard this July

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Arnold volleyball has a new head coach, and he's impressed in many ways with his new players!

Sports

Jaguars announce 25% stadium capacity for football season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Friday morning, the Jaguars released an update to season ticket members regarding the 2020 season.

Sports

Wewa A.D. expresses his concern over Fall Task Force and it’s intentions.

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Wewa A.D. Bobby Johns expresses his concerns of the guidance the FHSAA may be getting from Fall Sports Task Force

Sports

Donnie Tyndall feeling welcome at Chipola, says first few weeks have been productive.

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Donnie Tyndall says after the first few weeks, things in his new job are going very well.

Latest News

Sports

Gulf Coast AD talks about current plan for Juco athletics moving forward

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Gulf Coast Athletic Director and head baseball coach Mike Kandler gives us an update on the state of Juco ball here in early July.

Sports

Calhoun County temporarily suspends school athletic workouts

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Calhoun County takes one week break from workouts

Sports

Malone basketball player dies in car accident

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
Malone basketball player dies in car accident.

Sports

Malone basketball player dies in car accident

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
Malone basketball player dies in car accident.

Sports

Tragic loss for the Malone basketball team

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Ocasio Murff was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.