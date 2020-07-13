Chase Seiffert makes his first top five finish at the Workday Charity Open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -An exciting few days for Mosley and Florida State alum, Chase Seiffert at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

“I felt calm all week. This golf course looked great to my eye from the start. That’s something that helps keep you calm, when the course looks good to your eye. Obviously, when you feel good about your game and where it’s at, it’s easy to be relaxed as well. I was just trying to go out there and do my best on every shot, cutting up with my caddy here and there, and just keep relaxed,” said Seiffert.

Chase finished out the open in fourth with five under for round four and 14 under for the tournament.

On the par 5 11th, he made a dream shot from 144 yards out straight to the hole.

“That is the one place on the golf course that has some fans in nearby homes, so there was, maybe, 15 people up in those homes watching. I got a little applause from them, but, obviously, Brian, my caddy, was right there to the right and I just turned to him and was just a little in disbelief. We were just trying to make par, and that ball just happened to go in. What’s funny is that it’s very similar to the shot Tiger Woods made on that hole a few years ago, and I’ve watched that so many times, and to recreate that a little bit was kind of neat,” said Seiffert.

This puts Chase in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Point Standings, giving him the opportunity at the Northern Trust.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.