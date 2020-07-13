Advertisement

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote.

For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.

Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” Carol Tims told WAGA-TV.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” Carol Tims said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls, his owner said he was a DemoCAT.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson Hospital reports increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials at Jackson Hospital say there has been an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

News

Search for suspect believed to have stolen from local business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City Police are looking for a man they believe stole from a local business.

News

More than 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bay County Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida has 282,435 cases reported. There are 278,667 cases involving Florida residents and 3,768 in non-Florida residents.

News

Florosa woman charged with stabbing her husband

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Florosa woman has been charged after stabbing her husband.

Latest News

News

Haney Technical Center fall registration will be online

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Fall classes at Haney Technical will start August 4. Fall registration will be online and officially beings July 20.

News

One person injured after shooting incident in Callaway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An early morning shooting left one person injured in Callaway.

News

Haney Technical Center Makes Changes To Fall Registration

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live from Haney Technical Center with updated information about the upcoming fall semester. The college is using a more remote model for registration due to COVID-19, which begins July 20.

News

Man arrested in Marianna after shooting into unoccupied vehicle

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Man arrested in Marianna after shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

News

School Year Decisions

Updated: 17 hours ago
Parents and students have a choice to make about next school year.

News

DeFuniak Springs locals protest Confederate monument and flag

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Protesters gathered on the Walton County Courthouse grounds asking for a Confederate statue and flag to be removed.