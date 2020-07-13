DeFuniak Springs locals protest Confederate monument and flag

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Protestors gathered in DeFuniak Springs Sunday afternoon as part of a peaceful march for social justice.

About 75 protesters gathered outside the courthouse to protest a Confederate monument and flag on the Walton County Courthouse grounds. We’re told social distancing and masks were required.

They are urging the county to move what they call “symbols of slavery” to a museum or cemetery where they can be placed in historical context and where residents’ ancestors can be remembered.

Protesters marched about a half mile around the area from 4-5:30 p.m.

Organizers say this Tuesday they will again ask the Walton County Board of County Commissioners to remove the symbols for a fifth time.

