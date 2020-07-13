Advertisement

Haney Technical Center fall registration will be online

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -Fall registration is set to begin soon at Haney Technical Center. Jordan McCool paid the campus a visit to find out what changes have been made amid the pandemic.

Chief Community Relations Officer Alex Murphy says registration will begin Monday, July 20, and students are encouraged to fill out an application online before then. An online application can be found here.

Murphy says the college has moved to more of a remote registration model amid the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to minimize face-to-face contact. However, in-person appointments are still being offered if necessary.

Fall classes at Haney will start August 4, however, some programs will start later. School officials will follow CDC guidelines, with temperature checks and social distancing.

Part-time enrollment will not be offered for the upcoming school year due to new schedule adjustments required for COVID 19 safety precautions.

Updated information about the fall semester will be posted on their website or you can call (850)-767-5500.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview.

