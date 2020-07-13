Jackson County deputies find marijuana plants, looking for owner

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the owners of more than 50 marijuana plants that were seized Monday.

Deputies say they responded to the area of White Pond Church Road in reference to a marijuana grow site. When they arrived, they say they found 52 plants at the site.

Investigators say they made contact with the property owner, who denied knowing about the grow site.

“If you or anyone you know happens to be missing any Marijuana from the White Pond Church Road community please feel free to contact Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and we will be glad to direct you accordingly,” officials wrote on a Facebook post.

