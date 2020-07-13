Advertisement

Jackson County deputies find marijuana plants, looking for owner

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies say they seized 52 marijuana plants in the area of White Pond Church Road.
Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies say they seized 52 marijuana plants in the area of White Pond Church Road.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the owners of more than 50 marijuana plants that were seized Monday.

Deputies say they responded to the area of White Pond Church Road in reference to a marijuana grow site. When they arrived, they say they found 52 plants at the site.

Investigators say they made contact with the property owner, who denied knowing about the grow site.

“If you or anyone you know happens to be missing any Marijuana from the White Pond Church Road community please feel free to contact Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and we will be glad to direct you accordingly,” officials wrote on a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Democrats Demand Action

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida's democratic lawmakers are demanding Governor Ron DeSantis take more action in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Jackson Hospital reports increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials at Jackson Hospital say there has been an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

News

Search for suspect believed to have stolen from local business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City Police are looking for a man they believe stole from a local business.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Latest News

News

More than 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bay County Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida has 282,435 cases reported. There are 278,667 cases involving Florida residents and 3,768 in non-Florida residents.

News

Florosa woman charged with stabbing her husband

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Florosa woman has been charged after stabbing her husband.

News

Haney Technical Center fall registration will be online

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Fall classes at Haney Technical will start August 4. Fall registration will be online and officially beings July 20.

News

One person injured after shooting incident in Callaway

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An early morning shooting left one person injured in Callaway.

News

Haney Technical Center Makes Changes To Fall Registration

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live from Haney Technical Center with updated information about the upcoming fall semester. The college is using a more remote model for registration due to COVID-19, which begins July 20.

News

Man arrested in Marianna after shooting into unoccupied vehicle

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Man arrested in Marianna after shooting into an unoccupied vehicle