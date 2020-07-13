Jackson Hospital reports increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Officials at Jackson Hospital say there has been an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Officials say despite the increase, the medical staff, clinical staff, and administration have take extraordinary steps to accommodate and configure the hospital to care for routine patients and those who test positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

“We have great staff who are dealing with a difficult situation; they all are stepping up to the challenge providing care and comfort to patients,” CEO Jim Platt said.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration for Florida, as of Monday afternoon there are 33 people in Jackson County hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Hospital officials say to do their part in limiting the spread of the virus, they are limiting visitors and ask anyone who comes into the hospital to wear a mask. They also say the hospital cafeteria is open to only the hospital staff at this time.

The hospital and other medical practices in the community are still open and serving care needs.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.