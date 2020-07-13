Local schools put a hault on practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Both Mosley football coach, Jeremy Brown, and Mosley volleyball head coach, Michelle Mask, have sent out emails to their players and their parents informing them they're suspending workouts for this coming week.

Earlier this evening Arnold A.D,. Rick Green, sent a text saying he's suspended all workouts for all teams at Arnold for the week as well.

All this in response to a rash of positive test results within their own athletic programs, and other programs within the county in recent days.

Some of these cases involve players who were playing travel ball in different sports.

Calhoun County's Superintendent shut down all workouts at his schools last week, and then extended it through this coming week because of positive test results among some of the student athletes up there.

News Channel 7 has contacted Bay County A.D. Kirk Harrell about all this. Updates to come Monday from the Bay District Office in terms of this potentially becoming a countywide suspension of workouts.

