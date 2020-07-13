Advertisement

Man arrested in Marianna after shooting into unoccupied vehicle

Local police say a man shot into an unoccupied vehicle.
Local police say a man shot into an unoccupied vehicle.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A man was arrested in Marianna on Friday after police say he shot into an unoccupied vehicle.

Marianna police officials say officers responded to the 4100 block of Cedar Street at around 4:45 p.m. They say that once there, officers learned that a subject was seen shooting a handgun from a vehicle into another, unoccupied vehicle, and saw that several bullet holes were located on the driver’s side door. No one was hurt.

During an investigation, a witness identified the shooter as Johnterris Smith, 22, of Campbellton. The witness also described the vehicle Smith had been driving to police, stating that it belonged to his girlfriend, who lived on Saint Andrews Street.

When officers arrived, they found Smith standing between the vehicle and the residence. Officials say he was arrested without incident.

Smith was placed under arrest for shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm as a felon, and violation of probation.

At this time, the firearm used during the incident has not been located. This investigation is ongoing, and further charges in reference to this incident are pending at this time.

