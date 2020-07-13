More than 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bay County Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 282,435 cases reported. There are 278,667 cases involving Florida residents and 3,768 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,381 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 1,322 cases. This includes 1,281 residents and 41 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 54 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,385 cases. This includes 1,365 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 19 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. Ten people who have died from the virus. 80 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 582 cases. 529 of the cases are residents and 53 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Ten deaths from the virus have been reported and 39 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 191 cases. 187 are residents and four are non-residents. Their ages range between 3 to 99 years-old. 23 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 229 cases. There are 224 residents and five are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There have been seven hospitalizations and one death reported.

Jackson County is reporting 632 cases. There are 621 local cases and 11 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 61 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 162 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 14 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 98 cases. They are 93 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and six hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 44 cases. There are 43 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths have been reported. One person has been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 276 cases of COVID-19. All 276 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Five people have been hospitalized and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

