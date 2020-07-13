One person injured after shooting incident in Callaway
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG) - One person is injured after a shooting in Callaway Monday morning.
According to officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Collinfurst Square shortly after 4 a.m.
BCSO told us a white four-door car fled the scene. Officials say, the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
The investigation is ongoing.
