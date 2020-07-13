Parents and students weigh options for next school year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With the next school year around the corner, parents and students have a choice to make.

Some parents and students we spoke to say they’re still deciding between going back to school on campus or attending virtual school.

Parents with younger children say distance learning was a struggle this year and their kids missed being around teachers and classmates so they plan to return to campus while keeping an eye on COVID-19 cases in the area as the year goes on.

"At least for the first semester we're going to play it by ear and see how it goes. I have faith they're going to have pretty good procedures in place to keep them safe," said Bay County resident Tiffany Perkins. "They thrive so much more having that social interaction and structure that a classroom provides."

An out-of-town student we spoke to said she's still weighing her options.

"I do know some people who have immune system problems and I don't want anything happening to them. So I'm kind of 50/50 with it," said Birmingham resident Bailee Walker.

The first day of school for Bay District students is August 11.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.