Search for suspect believed to have stolen from local business

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Police are looking for a man they believe stole from a local business.

Police say Saturday, the man you see pictured here allegedly stole an Apple laptop from Best Buy on 23rd Street.

If you recognize this man, or have information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.