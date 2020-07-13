Advertisement

Shipwreck Island seeing lower attendance but staying busy

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Officials with Shipwreck Island Water Park in Panama City Beach say business is a little slower because of the pandemic but overall still steady.

Management says they’re also doing everything they can to keep people safe.

The park has around 90 social distancing signs throughout the park as well as hand-washing stations near many of the food vendors.

Management says despite the pandemic they're still seeing enough locals and out of town visitors to stay steady through the summer.

“We’re doing a much lesser amount of attendance, but, we think it’s probably reasonable for us to get through the summer just doing what we’re doing to keep everybody safe and be able to manage it well,” said general manager Buddy Wilkes.

Management says they’re scheduled to stay open through Labor Day and will try to host one open weekend after Labor Day, but will see where the county is with COVID-19 before making a decision.

