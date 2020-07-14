Associated Press Florida Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 11:00 AM Bipartisan Reps. Debbie Dingell and Bill Posey discuss PFAS contamination - Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell and Republican Rep. Bill Posey discuss PFAS contamination and an amendment filed to the National Defense Authorization Act based on the Dingell PFAS Action Act, via media call with Environmental Working Group's Scott Faber

Weblinks: http://debbiedingell.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepDebDingell

Contacts: Maggie Rousseau, Rep. Debbie Dingell communications, Maggie@Mail.House.Gov

Members of the media must RSVP by clicking here to receive dial-in information or email Maggie@mail.house.gov.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:00 PM House National Security Task Force discuss climate crisis - Democratic Reps. Jason Crow, Kathy Castor and Veronica Escobar and Center for Climate and Security Director John Conger hold a press conference on the climate crisis and risks to national security, as highlighted by a new report from the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis

Weblinks: https://crow.house.gov/

Contacts: Office of Rep. Jason Crow, 1 202 225 7882

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxhAOE8DbC8iVNhAgQw5eNg?view_as=subscriber

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 6:30 PM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a charla on Latina issues, as part of the 'Todos Con Biden' program, with Democratic Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Veronica Escobar, and Sylvia Garcia

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuZe-l8QnAKJ0jlOguT8BrP1Z92J1NLipQp3bZVrG_45I_5w/viewform

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 POSTPONED: SpaceX rocket launch - POSTPONED: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying an ANASIS-II South Korean military communications satellite for South Korea

Location: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, FL

Weblinks: http://www.spacex.com, https://twitter.com/SpaceX

Contacts: SpaceX media, media@spacex.com, 1 310 363 6000

--------------------

