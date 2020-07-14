Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida recorded 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state that has a possible caveat but also is in line with its skyrocketing fatality rate over the past week and its rapidly growing number of cases over the last month. The 132 deaths is a 10% jump over the previous record set just Thursday. That likely includes deaths that happened Saturday or Sunday but were not reported by hospitals until Monday. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 251 words. UPCOMING: 500 words.

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she helped Epstein find school girls to sexually abuse. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays. SENT: 531 words with AP Photos.

STRANDED MOTORIST-SHAQUILLE O'NEAL — Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

FUGITIVE ARRESTED — The FBI arrested a fugitive who’d been on the run for five years when he arrived at Miami International Airport last week.

TURTLE EGGS TAKEN — Two Florida men have been charged with stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs.

ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays like their chances of returning to the playoffs and reject the notion that winning the World Series during a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic would be less impressive than capturing a title under normal circumstances. “This season counts. It counts just as much as any other,” defensive whiz Kevin Kiermaier said. By Fred Goodall. SENT: 747 words.

