Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

FUGITIVE ARRESTED

Man who was on the run 5 years surrenders to FBI in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The FBI arrested a fugitive who'd been on the run for five years when he arrived at Miami International Airport last week. Jonathan Cifuentes flew into Miami International Airport in federal custody on Friday and was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was wanted for a 2015 shooting at a Doral club. The agency then took him to jail, where he is being held on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of discharging a fire arm in public. Cifuentes arranged the surrender through his Miami attorney Antonio Valiente.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-ASSOCIATE

Epstein associate to face accusers in video court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she helped Epstein find school girls to sexually abuse. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. It occurs a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the 58-year-old British socialite will flee the country if she is freed on $5 million bail. That's the bail amount her defense lawyers recommended on Friday, when they called for her release. They said electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings in the New York area would keep her in place.

TURTLE EGGS TAKEN

Florida men charged with poaching protected sea turtle eggs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been charged with stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs. Federal prosecutors in West Palm Beach announced charges Monday against Carl Lawrence Cobb and Bruce Wayne Bivins. They each face three felony counts, including violating the Endangered Species Act. A criminal complaint says Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, on the night of May 24. Florida wildlife officers say they spotted Bivins taking the eggs and then recovered them after stopping Cobb's truck. The eggs were relocated by marine biologists. Investigators say the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Doctor: Miami becoming 'epicenter' of coronavirus outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic," and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation “extremely grave.” Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive. The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Florida man charged with setting store on fire after protest

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges that he helped start a fire that engulfed a building housing a Champs Sports store in Tampa during unrest that followed a protest over the death of George Floyd in May. Federal authorities said Monday that Terrance Lee Hester surrendered in Oswego, New York, last week and is facing a charge of damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce. According to a criminal complaint, the 20-year-old Tampa man was identified in surveillance video as throwing a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store through a broken window.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Mexican man with coronavirus dies in ICE custody

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Mexican man being held in U.S. immigration custody in Florida died shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 51-year-old Onoval Perez-Montufa died Sunday afternoon at a Palm Beach County hospital. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, which is west of Lake Okeechobee. Perez-Montufa initially entered ICE custody June 15 following his release from federal prison in Massachusetts, where he had served 12 years for cocaine distribution. He was in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.

FATAL APARTMENT FIRE

Firefighters find woman's body inside burning apartment

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters say they found the body of a woman inside an abandoned apartment building in Delray Beach. Firefighters say the building caught fire early Monday. The agency reported on Twitter that crews found the woman's body when they went into the apartment shortly after 6 a.m. Her body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. No additional detail were immediately available. Delray Beach is in Palm Beach County.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Judge seeks more details on Trump's clemency for Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is demanding more information about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone’s sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his 40-month prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence. Hours after the judge’s directive, the Justice Department submitted to the court a two-page order making clear that the clemency extended to both Stone’s prison sentence and his supervised release.

FATAL FIRE-RETIRED FIREFIGHTER

Retired Miami firefighter dies in South Florida house fire

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a retired Miami firefighter died in a South Florida house fire. Broward Sherriff's officials say the fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the home in Cooper City, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Fire Chief Michael Cane says the home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Kane says a neighbor pulled the man from the home and covered him with a tarp before firefighters arrived. Kane says the man was in his late 70s or early 80s and had been retired for many years. He says the state fire marshal is investigating the fire's cause

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

As US grapples with virus, Florida hits record case increase

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — With the United States grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, Florida hit a grim milestone Sunday, shattering the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, countries in Eastern Europe are facing rising waves of coronavirus infections, leading to riots in Serbia, mandatory face masks in Croatia and travel bans or quarantines imposed by Hungary. The new restrictions come as the World Health Organization reports that daily global infections hit over 228,000 last week, and the U.S. confirmed over 66,600 new cases on Friday, another record.