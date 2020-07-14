Advertisement

Local coach and local A.D. react to big news from NJCAA Monday

GC coach reacts to NJCAA decision Mond
GC coach reacts to NJCAA decision Mond(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Area Juco athletic programs are dealing with some pretty big news from the NJCAA Monday. The governing body of Juco athletics announcing it is moving Fall sports into the spring, and all winter sports will push back to January for their start dates.

What this means for Juco programs in our area, well the Gulf Coast volleyball team won't start practice next month and compete in the fall. It will push back to the spring semester.

And for the basketball teams of Chipola, Gulf Coast and Northwest Florida, they'll be able to practice some in the fall, but will play their 22 games in January, February and March and have their championships in April.

"You know not starting until January 11th, the second semester for practices, and January 22nd for games, we're going to pile 22 games in a very few months." Gulf Coast men's basketball head coach Phil Gaffney told me a few hours after getting the news. "We're not going to be able to play the whole first semester, so coaches are going to have to be creative, to think out-of-the-box, be real smart. And figure ways that they can get their team prepared and ready to play because this is not a normal year."

I think this is going to be uncharted waters for our student athletes to have to wait this long to play a game." said Ramsey Ross, the Athletic Director at Northwest Florida. "It definitely will present challenges. But it's some thing that our coaches are really looking forward to. Keeping the student athletes engaged and knowing that we have a long way away before we start playing games. But the intensity of those games when they do resume is going to be unmatched. And that's some thing that we are really excited about and looking forward to as we turn to 2020 and 21."

Ramsey certainly seeing the glass half full here. More reaction to all the ramifications of this move by the NJCAA as the week progresses.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arnold A.D. talks about decision to “hit the pause button” on athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Rick Green discusses his reasons for suspending athletic workouts at Arnold for one week.

Sports

Area high schools suspend practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
Area high schools suspend practice.

Sports

Chase Seiffert makes his first top five finish at the Workday Charity Open

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Seiffert is now in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Point Standings.

Sports

Local schools put a halt on practice

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Due to COVID-19 numbers rising among student-athletes, programs made the decision to suspend practice for one week.

Latest News

Sports

USFA Softball

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
USFA Softball 8u-12u wraps up.

Sports

USFA 8U through 12U World Series wraps up

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Over 70 teams headed to PCB to compete.

Sports

Arnold volleyball team, under the guidance of a new head coach, working hard this July

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Arnold volleyball has a new head coach, and he's impressed in many ways with his new players!

Sports

Jaguars announce 25% stadium capacity for football season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Friday morning, the Jaguars released an update to season ticket members regarding the 2020 season.

Sports

Wewa A.D. expresses his concern over Fall Task Force and it’s intentions.

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Wewa A.D. Bobby Johns expresses his concerns of the guidance the FHSAA may be getting from Fall Sports Task Force

Sports

Donnie Tyndall feeling welcome at Chipola, says first few weeks have been productive.

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Donnie Tyndall says after the first few weeks, things in his new job are going very well.