Local coach and local A.D. react to big news from NJCAA Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Area Juco athletic programs are dealing with some pretty big news from the NJCAA Monday. The governing body of Juco athletics announcing it is moving Fall sports into the spring, and all winter sports will push back to January for their start dates.

What this means for Juco programs in our area, well the Gulf Coast volleyball team won't start practice next month and compete in the fall. It will push back to the spring semester.

And for the basketball teams of Chipola, Gulf Coast and Northwest Florida, they'll be able to practice some in the fall, but will play their 22 games in January, February and March and have their championships in April.

"You know not starting until January 11th, the second semester for practices, and January 22nd for games, we're going to pile 22 games in a very few months." Gulf Coast men's basketball head coach Phil Gaffney told me a few hours after getting the news. "We're not going to be able to play the whole first semester, so coaches are going to have to be creative, to think out-of-the-box, be real smart. And figure ways that they can get their team prepared and ready to play because this is not a normal year."

I think this is going to be uncharted waters for our student athletes to have to wait this long to play a game." said Ramsey Ross, the Athletic Director at Northwest Florida. "It definitely will present challenges. But it's some thing that our coaches are really looking forward to. Keeping the student athletes engaged and knowing that we have a long way away before we start playing games. But the intensity of those games when they do resume is going to be unmatched. And that's some thing that we are really excited about and looking forward to as we turn to 2020 and 21."

Ramsey certainly seeing the glass half full here. More reaction to all the ramifications of this move by the NJCAA as the week progresses.

