Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

More heat and more storms are in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat and humidity will remain intense here in the panhandle over the coming days. Rain chances will be a little higher Tuesday/Wednesday, but as we move through the week the rain chances will decrease and the temperatures will increase.

Looking at the forecast for Tuesday we will see rain chances in the morning near the coast with inland storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast and low to mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100-105.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The heat and humidity will remain high here i

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Severe storms are possible tonight.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The heat isn't going anywhere for the end of the weekend.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 7-11-2020

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The hottest weekend of the year is here

Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Panhandle.

Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast 7-10-2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Intense heat and humidity with afternoon storms are in the forecast Friday

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
You'll want to keep the umbrella handy this afternoon.