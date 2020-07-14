Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat and humidity will remain intense here in the panhandle over the coming days. Rain chances will be a little higher Tuesday/Wednesday, but as we move through the week the rain chances will decrease and the temperatures will increase.

Looking at the forecast for Tuesday we will see rain chances in the morning near the coast with inland storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast and low to mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100-105.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.