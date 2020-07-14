Advertisement

Ominous Clouds Cover The Panhandle

A shelf cloud was seen by many as storms approached the coast
A shelf cloud was captured by Phillip Nunnery in Grayton Beach
A shelf cloud was captured by Phillip Nunnery in Grayton Beach(Philip Nunnery)
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - On Sunday as a line of storms move toward the coast a shelf (or arcus cloud) was spotted and photographed by many of our viewers in the panhandle. The clouds appear typically on the leading edge of lines of thunderstorms. You can see some of the pictures we received from viewers and submit your own in our online gallery...

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pregnancy Resource Center to hold diaper giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
If you're running short of diapers and wipes for your little one you can stock up Friday at the Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City.

News

Democrats seek stronger pandemic response following record case numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida Democrats are calling for a drastic change in course in the state’s coronavirus response after the state broke the national record for the most cases in a single day this weekend.

News

New PSA warns of digital dangers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Laurens Kids is recommending that you do a digital audit of all your kids' devices.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The summer pattern of high heat and humidity along with AM storms at the coast and then inland in the afternoon

Latest News

News

Taking a closer look at COVID-19 reported numbers in Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
According to the state’s reports Monday, PanCare is still not reporting negative testing results.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
The heat and humidity will remain high here i

News

Temperley family, of Temperley’s British Eatery, moving back to the UK

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
So what does that mean for his restaurant and food truck?

News

Rollover accident injuries at least one, causes lane closures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Drivers on Highway 231 in Bay County experienced some delays after a rollover accident Monday afternoon.

News

Bay Virtual School sees major increase in applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials with Bay Virtual School say they’ve seen a major uptick in enrollment for this year.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.