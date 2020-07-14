Panama City Beach City Council to hold emergency meeting Wednesday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach City Council announced it will hold an emergency meeting, Wednesday, July 15.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Panama City Beach City Hall. Council members say that the only item on the agenda is a consideration of what measures the Panama City Beach might take to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook and on the city’s government website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.