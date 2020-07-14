Advertisement

Pregnancy Resource Center to hold diaper giveaway

The Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City is holding a drive-through diaper give away.
By Neysa Wilkins
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

We see a number of drive-in food pantries each month in our area however one local organization is holding a different kind of drive-in. But one that’s just as needed

Diapers line the hallway and other parts of the Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City.

”We’re having our first community diaper drive for Bay County,” said Pati Adams executive director of the center.

“We’re excited to do this because when we closed down for COVID what we did was we came back just to call our clients, pray with them and found out the majority of them were needing diapers and wipes,” said Adams.

Staff members decided to hold a diaper drive for not just their clients but for anyone in the community who needs them.

Adams says this is also a way to let people know where they are and what they offer.

“So we’re doing it this Friday the 17th from 1pm to 4pm in front our Pregnancy Center at 701 Jenks Avenue,” said Adams. “They can drive up and get some diapers and some wipes and they’ll get information on what we do.”

You might need to plan on a little bit of a wait.

"I have a funny feeling there's gonna be a line of cars," said Adams."

Again that’s Friday, July 17 from 1pm to 4pm in front of the pregnancy center.

