Advertisement

Residents encouraged to avoid the “three C’s” as Bay County cases rise

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -The coronavirus continues to spread, with Florida recently setting records for daily new cases. For the latest in Bay County, Jordan McCool was live Tuesday morning with a local health official for an update.

As of Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County reported a record 121 additional cases, bringing the overall total to 1,322. Officials say a total of 52 Bay County residents have been hospitalized, and eight have died.

The age ranges for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 12, are as follows:

Age RangeNumber of Cases
0-4 years2
5-14 years6
15-24 years22
25-34 years26
35-44 years20
45-54 years12
55-64 years17
65-74 years11
75-84 years4
85+ years1

Heather Kretzer, public information officer for the FDOH-Bay, says though there were 121 new cases reported, there were more than 7,000 negative tests. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 10 percent. Of the 12,626 tests processed, 11,278 tests are negative.

"We can all do our part to prevent COVID-19," said Kretzer, "One of the biggest things we are telling people is to avoid the three C's. That is closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact."

As a reminder, DOH-Bay is testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, you can set up an appointment by calling (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

For more, watch Jordan’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach City Council to hold emergency meeting Wednesday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City Beach City Council is holding an emergency meeting.

News

Updated Information From The FDOH in Bay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with a Florida Department of Health in Bay County official about new case numbers announced Monday, July 13 and how residents can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

New FDLE Report says crime has dropped in Panama City Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
According to a recent Florida Department of Law Enforcement Uniform Crime Report, crime is down in Panama City Beach.

News

Pregnancy Resource Center to hold diaper giveaway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
If you're running short of diapers and wipes for your little one you can stock up Friday at the Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City.

Latest News

News

Ominous Clouds Cover The Panhandle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
As a line of severe storms moved through the panhandle an ominous cloud was spotted moving toward the coast.

News

Democrats seek stronger pandemic response following record case numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Florida Democrats are calling for a drastic change in course in the state’s coronavirus response after the state broke the national record for the most cases in a single day this weekend.

News

New PSA warns of digital dangers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Laurens Kids is recommending that you do a digital audit of all your kids' devices.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The summer pattern of high heat and humidity along with AM storms at the coast and then inland in the afternoon

News

Taking a closer look at COVID-19 reported numbers in Bay County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
According to the state’s reports Monday, PanCare is still not reporting negative testing results.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
The heat and humidity will remain high here i