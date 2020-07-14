Residents encouraged to avoid the “three C’s” as Bay County cases rise
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -The coronavirus continues to spread, with Florida recently setting records for daily new cases. For the latest in Bay County, Jordan McCool was live Tuesday morning with a local health official for an update.
As of Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County reported a record 121 additional cases, bringing the overall total to 1,322. Officials say a total of 52 Bay County residents have been hospitalized, and eight have died.
The age ranges for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 12, are as follows:
|Age Range
|Number of Cases
|0-4 years
|2
|5-14 years
|6
|15-24 years
|22
|25-34 years
|26
|35-44 years
|20
|45-54 years
|12
|55-64 years
|17
|65-74 years
|11
|75-84 years
|4
|85+ years
|1
Heather Kretzer, public information officer for the FDOH-Bay, says though there were 121 new cases reported, there were more than 7,000 negative tests. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 10 percent. Of the 12,626 tests processed, 11,278 tests are negative.
"We can all do our part to prevent COVID-19," said Kretzer, "One of the biggest things we are telling people is to avoid the three C's. That is closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact."
As a reminder, DOH-Bay is testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, you can set up an appointment by calling (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.
