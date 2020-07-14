Residents encouraged to avoid the “three C’s” as Bay County cases rise

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -The coronavirus continues to spread, with Florida recently setting records for daily new cases. For the latest in Bay County, Jordan McCool was live Tuesday morning with a local health official for an update.

As of Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County reported a record 121 additional cases, bringing the overall total to 1,322. Officials say a total of 52 Bay County residents have been hospitalized, and eight have died.

The age ranges for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 12, are as follows:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-4 years 2 5-14 years 6 15-24 years 22 25-34 years 26 35-44 years 20 45-54 years 12 55-64 years 17 65-74 years 11 75-84 years 4 85+ years 1

Heather Kretzer, public information officer for the FDOH-Bay, says though there were 121 new cases reported, there were more than 7,000 negative tests. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 10 percent. Of the 12,626 tests processed, 11,278 tests are negative.

"We can all do our part to prevent COVID-19," said Kretzer, "One of the biggest things we are telling people is to avoid the three C's. That is closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact."

As a reminder, DOH-Bay is testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, you can set up an appointment by calling (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

For more, watch Jordan’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.