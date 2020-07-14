Advertisement

Rollover accident injuries at least one, causes lane closures

The rollover accident blocked both northbound lanes of Highway 231.
The rollover accident blocked both northbound lanes of Highway 231.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Drivers on Highway 231 in Bay County experienced some delays after a rollover accident Monday afternoon.

A semi rolled near North Bear Creek Road and Highway 231 just after 1 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol accident map, at least one person was injured.

The northbound lanes of 231 were blocked as crews worked to clear the truck out of the roadway.

All lanes of the highway are now back open.

