Seven local counties see more hospitalizations in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 291,629 cases reported. There are 287,789 cases involving Florida residents and 3,840 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,514 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 1,430 cases. This includes 1,388 residents and 42 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 56 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,445 cases. This includes 1,424 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 20 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. Ten people who have died from the virus. 81 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 622 cases. 563 of the cases are residents and 59 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Ten deaths from the virus have been reported and 40 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 204 cases. 200 are residents and four are non-residents. Their ages range between 3 to 99 years-old. 24 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 234 cases. There are 229 residents and five are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There have been seven hospitalizations and one death reported.

Jackson County is reporting 652 cases. There are 641 local cases and 11 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 68 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 172 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 101 cases. They are 96 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and six hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 45 cases. There are 44 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths have been reported. Three person has been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 276 cases of COVID-19. All 276 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Five people have been hospitalized and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

