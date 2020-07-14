Advertisement

Seven local counties see more hospitalizations in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

Health officials say 4,514 people have died from the virus in the state.
Health officials say 4,514 people have died from the virus in the state.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 291,629 cases reported. There are 287,789 cases involving Florida residents and 3,840 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,514 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 1,430 cases. This includes 1,388 residents and 42 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 56 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,445 cases. This includes 1,424 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 20 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. Ten people who have died from the virus. 81 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 622 cases. 563 of the cases are residents and 59 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Ten deaths from the virus have been reported and 40 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 204 cases. 200 are residents and four are non-residents. Their ages range between 3 to 99 years-old. 24 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 234 cases. There are 229 residents and five are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There have been seven hospitalizations and one death reported.

Jackson County is reporting 652 cases. There are 641 local cases and 11 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 68 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 172 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 101 cases. They are 96 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and six hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 45 cases. There are 44 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths have been reported. Three person has been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 276 cases of COVID-19. All 276 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Five people have been hospitalized and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents encouraged to avoid the “three C’s” as Bay County cases rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Bay County. A local health official joined us live on Newschannel 7 Today with the latest update.

News

Panama City Beach City Council to hold emergency meeting Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City Beach City Council is holding an emergency meeting.

News

Updated Information From The FDOH in Bay County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with a Florida Department of Health in Bay County official about new case numbers announced Monday, July 13 and how residents can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

New FDLE Report says crime has dropped in Panama City Beach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
According to a recent Florida Department of Law Enforcement Uniform Crime Report, crime is down in Panama City Beach.

Latest News

News

Pregnancy Resource Center to hold diaper giveaway

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
If you're running short of diapers and wipes for your little one you can stock up Friday at the Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City.

News

Ominous Clouds Cover The Panhandle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
As a line of severe storms moved through the panhandle an ominous cloud was spotted moving toward the coast.

News

Democrats seek stronger pandemic response following record case numbers

Updated: 13 hours ago
Florida Democrats are calling for a drastic change in course in the state’s coronavirus response after the state broke the national record for the most cases in a single day this weekend.

News

New PSA warns of digital dangers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Laurens Kids is recommending that you do a digital audit of all your kids' devices.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The summer pattern of high heat and humidity along with AM storms at the coast and then inland in the afternoon

News

Taking a closer look at COVID-19 reported numbers in Bay County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
According to the state’s reports Monday, PanCare is still not reporting negative testing results.