Advertisement

Temperley family, of Temperley’s British Eatery, moving back to the UK

Jeff Temperley said he will be handing his restaurant and food truck off to the owner of the British Pedlar.
Jeff Temperley said he will be handing his restaurant and food truck off to the owner of the British Pedlar.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach is losing its local Brits.

Jeff and Stacey Temperley of Temperley’s British Eatery have decided they will be leaving PCB after being apart for nearly six months.

Jeff has been stuck in the UK due to VISA issues and then the pandemic. He said it’s time for his entire family to be together again.

So what does that mean for his restaurant and food truck? Jeff said he will be handing it off to another Brit, Mike Blois of the British Pedlar in Navarre.

He said Temperley’s will still keep its name and authenticity everyone has come to love.

“I just want to thank everybody. We’ve really loved it there. If the government and the passport service was a bit more efficient, as good as our community has been to each other, then maybe we would have been back by now,” Jeff said. “It’s no reflection on home as we called it for the last few years, it’s not a reflection on that at all. We love it there.”

Jeff said he will make a formal announcement via Facebook this week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democrats seek stronger pandemic response following record case numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Florida Democrats are calling for a drastic change in course in the state’s coronavirus response after the state broke the national record for the most cases in a single day this weekend.

News

New PSA warns of digital dangers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Laurens Kids is recommending that you do a digital audit of all your kids' devices.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
The summer pattern of high heat and humidity along with AM storms at the coast and then inland in the afternoon

News

Taking a closer look at COVID-19 reported numbers in Bay County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
According to the state’s reports Monday, PanCare is still not reporting negative testing results.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The heat and humidity will remain high here i

Latest News

News

Rollover accident injuries at least one, causes lane closures

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Drivers on Highway 231 in Bay County experienced some delays after a rollover accident Monday afternoon.

News

Bay Virtual School sees major increase in applications

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials with Bay Virtual School say they’ve seen a major uptick in enrollment for this year.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Florida Democrats Demand Action

Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida's democratic lawmakers are demanding Governor Ron DeSantis take more action in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Jackson County deputies find marijuana plants, looking for owner

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the owners of more than 50 marijuana plants that were seized Monday.