Temperley family, of Temperley’s British Eatery, moving back to the UK

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach is losing its local Brits.

Jeff and Stacey Temperley of Temperley’s British Eatery have decided they will be leaving PCB after being apart for nearly six months.

Jeff has been stuck in the UK due to VISA issues and then the pandemic. He said it’s time for his entire family to be together again.

So what does that mean for his restaurant and food truck? Jeff said he will be handing it off to another Brit, Mike Blois of the British Pedlar in Navarre.

He said Temperley’s will still keep its name and authenticity everyone has come to love.

“I just want to thank everybody. We’ve really loved it there. If the government and the passport service was a bit more efficient, as good as our community has been to each other, then maybe we would have been back by now,” Jeff said. “It’s no reflection on home as we called it for the last few years, it’s not a reflection on that at all. We love it there.”

Jeff said he will make a formal announcement via Facebook this week.

