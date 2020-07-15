Advertisement

Comet Visible In The Panhandle

Comet NEOWISE is visible briefly during the early morning
View of the comet the morning of July 12th(Richard Millett)
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Comet NEOWISE will be visible over the next few weeks here in the panhandle. The comet was discovered earlier this year on March, 27, 2020. The comet is named after the space observatory that actually discovered it... Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.

The comet is about 26 million miles way from us and is about 3 miles across. It is estimated that it formed nearly 4.6 billion years ago!

Enough with the stats... you want to see it, don’t you?

Also, Richard Millett with the Astronomical Society of Bay County has seen it and has some tips...

‘It is faint, but once I found it I could see it with the naked eye. A pair of binoculars would work well. Here in PC it is low on the horizon. You have to have a clear view of the horizon looking northeast. The Bailey Bridge might be a good location.'

With the tail the comet is a pretty good size. If you have a clear view and use a cell phone or digital camera and take a picture of the northeast sky it will be visible.'

‘Here in PC the comet is only visible during a small window between 4:45am and 5am in the morning.’

‘This morning (15th) was the last chance to see the comet in the morning. Starting tomorrow (7/16) it should be far enough above the horizon in the northeast right after sunset (8:30pm) to be visible. It will continue to get higher in the evening sky but will fade quickly. After the 24th you will probably need a telescope to see it.'

‘Jupiter and Saturn are rising earlier, should be some good viewing. On August 1st Jupiter, Saturn and the Moon will be close together and form a tight triangle.'

Richard Millett - Astronomical Society of Bay County

http://www.bay-astronomers.org

More on Comet NEOWISE and how to see it from EarthSky.

More on Comet NEOWISE and how to see it from Sky and Telescope.

