Apalachicola Bay could close to oyster harvesting

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WJHG) - For nearly a decade, calls have grown to close the Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting to try and save the oyster population of the bay, which is near collapse. Next week, the FWC is expected to finally respond to those cries, as a vote is scheduled on July 22 to close the bay for commercial and recreational oyster harvesting through 2025.

Some locals, however, believe these efforts are too little, too late.

Heralding itself as the “Oyster Capital of the World,” Apalachicola has long been at the center of the oyster industry in Florida. At one point, more than 90% of all the oysters consumed in the state came from the Apalachicola Bay. Those days are long gone.

Florida has been engaged in so-called “water wars” with Georgia for nearly a decade over water usage of the Apalachicola River. The amount of water Georgia takes from the river has drastically reduced the runoff into the bay, depriving the oysters of nutrients transported by the water and, just as importantly, the water itself.

Oysters are very sensitive to salinity, or the amount of salt found in a body of water. The combination of salt and fresh water found in the Apalachicola Bay was the perfect level for the oyster population, but the reduction in fresh water flow from the river has caused the bay to become significantly saltier. Oysters do not spawn as well when the salinity increases past ideal levels, and the saltier water means an increased number of predators that typically would not come into the bay can feast on the oyster beds. Some locals say while it is better late than never in regard to closing the bay, it should have been done years ago.

“In actuality, I think the Bay should have been closed earlier,” said Joseph “Smoky” Parrish, Franklin County Commissioner for District 4. “...while there were still a lot of oysters in the Bay to release the spat, which is a microorganism which in turn attaches to shell and substrate to form new oysters.”

While closing the bay is certainly a step in the right direction, more will need to be done if the oystery is ever expected to recover. The fight is not just for the oysters, but for the very culture of Apalachicola and Franklin County.

“Whether we’re successful or not in rebuilding it, everyone is in favor of trying to rebuild Apalachicola Bay. I’m just not sure how successful we’ll be given the current environmental conditions,” Parrish said. “But do you wanna throw your hands up and say “well,it’s gone?” Or do you want to try and hang on to your heritage and your history and your way of life? That’s what we’re doing here now.”

