BDS food pantry continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Mercy Chefs has been helping the people of the Panhandle since shortly after Hurricane Michael. Now in response to the pandemic, they are continuing their efforts by providing fresh food to families in need.

Wednesday the group was at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach to distribute food to area residents. With the help of one of the teams from Arnold, they gave away boxes of fresh food .

The boxes contained all the necessary items to create meals that can be heated up or eaten as is. The chefs tell us they rely heavily on the help provided by the volunteers.

One of the chefs, Daniel Whitackre, had this to say” Oh, they’re amazing! We have an amazing group of volunteers at every location we’re at. Every week they come out on their own time helping out the community and everyone else in the community. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Mercy Chefs plans to continue providing food for local pantries until the end of October.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.