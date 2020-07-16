Camp Cupcake at Gulf Coast State Collge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Summer camps can be fun and educational for kids, but one camp at Gulf Coast State College is all around sweet. For this week’s Summertime Learning we checked out Camp Cupcake, one of the most popular camps offered.

With some sugar and spice, everything is definitely nice at Camp Cupcake at Gulf Coast State College. This is the third year for the camp and school officials say it’s been a favorite among the kids.

“I came back because I wanted to see if they did different stuff or not, and they are doing different stuff this year,” Mini Chef Dawn Gliens said.

One item still on the menu, cupcakes! Mini chefs spend a whole day dedicated to the sweet treat.

“That is the biggest day for our kids in this camp. Baking the cupcakes, letting them cool and then of course decorating, which is the highlight of the day I’d say,” Instructional Coordinator of Culinary and Hospitality at Gulf Coast State College Stephen Withall said.

Other items on the menu for this week’s camp include macaroons, parfaits, zucchini bread, and pizza. The main focus of the camp, of course, is baking, but it’s not just about tasting the sweet and savory treats.

“We introduce our mini chefs to different ingredients and some techniques and basics of the kitchen, kitchen safety,” Withall said.

Campers learn how to follow recipes, work as a team and how to properly sanitize in the kitchen.

Gulf Coast State College is following CDC guidelines with daily health screenings, social distancing, and sanitation procedures.

“All around it’s really good for the kids and they have fun,” Withall said.

For more information about youth programs and summer camps at Gulf Coast State College, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.