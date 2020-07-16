Advertisement

Concerns raised about Bay District Schools’ reopening plan

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -The decision is in. Bay District Schools will reopen with brick-and-mortar campus learning.

However, families do have the choice to opt for Bay Virtual School, but the problem some parents are facing is choosing.

“I still don’t know what to do. I don’t know my options. I feel like being forced to choose between my child and my family and everyone’s health, and my son’s education,” Local Parent Megan Rivers said.

For those parents who are sending their kids to campus, many questions still stand.

Local Pediatrician Dr. Rubina Azam said kids who are infected with the coronavirus show similar symptoms to the common cold. So what do you do if your child has a cough or congestion?

“What parents need to do, if their kid is sick, if they have a runny nose, or fever, cough, congestion; it would be a good idea to get them cleared by the pediatrician,” Dr. Azam said.

School officials said they will make exceptions for those who cannot wear masks, but what should those guidelines be?

“I’m talking about kids who have autism, who have some sensory issues, or who have some type of disability where they cannot breathe or they feel very, very suffocated. Those kids, I personally think should get the exemption,” Dr. Azam said.

For those kids who can wear masks, how do convince younger children to keep it on?

“We always tell kids, that when you wear a mask, you’re actually protecting someone else. Kids are very nice. You know when you talk to them and when you teach them and tell them your mask is protecting someone else from getting infected, they understand it better,” Dr. Azam said.

School officials also said they’re working on bringing rapid testing to school campuses, but Dr. Azam said they should have protocols to follow if a test comes back positive.

School officials have not yet specified themselves who will be exempt from wearing masks.

NewsChannel 7 is working on getting your questions answered about the reopening plan.

