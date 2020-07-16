Deaths reported in Jackson, Okaloosa Counties in daily COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 315,775 cases reported. That’s 13,965 new cases. There are 311,632 cases involving Florida residents and 4,782 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,782 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 1,602 cases. This includes 1,558 residents and 44 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 59 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,623 cases. This includes 1,601 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 21 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. Ten people who have died from the virus. 87 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 693 cases. 624 of the cases are residents and 69 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Ten deaths from the virus have been reported and 42 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 225 cases. 220 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 26 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 265 cases. There are 260 residents and five are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and seven hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 682 cases. There are 671 local cases and 11 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been six deaths and 73 people hospitalized reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 198 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 118 cases. They are 112 residents and six non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and eight hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 48 cases. There are 47 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths have been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 284 cases of COVID-19. All 284 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. One person has died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.