Frustrated by coronavirus? Iceland wants to help by letting you scream

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
(CNN) – If the coronavirus has you so stressed out you just want to scream, Iceland is ready to help.

Its tourism board has a website where you can record your screams, and listen to other people’s screams as well.

Iceland will broadcast your screams with speakers set up in remote parts of the country.

The nation itself has had fewer than 2,000 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.

