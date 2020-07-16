Local softball team carrying on the name of Chip Seal this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Sometimes you just play for something bigger than yourself. That might be the mantra this week for a group of local softball players who are competing in this week’s U.S. Fastpitch Association World Series. That event taking part at Frank Brown Park and the Panama City Beach Sports Park!

We're talking about the North Florida Legacy 18U team, which this week is calling itself "Team Chip Seal" in honor of the PCB resident who worked for the PCB Visitors and Convention Bureau. Chip fought a long battle with cancer, a fight he lost three years ago. He was important enough to many in the beach community that the road leading into the new sports park is named after Chip!

This the second year a local team has taken on the mantle of "Team Seal"

“It’s just an honor to be able to wear that and to know why we are wearing it,” Mikhala Hampton, a Niceville High School product who plays infield and pitches for the Legacy, said. “So I just think it’s a huge honor to be able to play with this team, to be able to play for him, and play a part that, you know Chip right on this. So I think just for all of us this is very important. Especially for the coaches and the parents who knew him. To have his wife and kids out here is very special.”

“All these people coming here they see his name, Chip Seal Parkway,” North Bay Haven product and Legacy infielder and outfield Lauren Freed said. “Even if they didn’t even know him. But just seeing his name probably means a lot to his family. And it means a lot to us to be able to wear his name right here on our hearts, right here.”

Legacy catcher Kassidy Hutchins also excited to be representing the Seal family this week. “I think it’s amazing because we get to wear his jersey and play for someone other than ourselves so that’s a big part of the game.”

Chip's widow was on hand for the team's game Wednesday, and said she's inspired by the players who are carrying the name for her and her kids!

“Oh goodness, sometimes it takes your breath away,” Amy Seal told us. “And then you just swell up with pride. And that is what it is. I mean he he left us way too short, but everybody has gone above and beyond to make sure that his legacy and his memory lives on. And the wonderful person that he was and the Super huge sports fanatic that he was.”

This week’s World Series has 90 teams competing in five different age groups, with teams coming from as far as Nevada, Texas, Indiana and Missouri.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.