Man arrested after police say he attacked store clerk with a pry bar

Bryan Burrell was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated battery with a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Bryan Burrell was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated battery with a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City police arrested a man after they say he attacked a store clerk with a crow bar after an argument.

Officers say they responded to a call about an altercation at the Beeline convenience store located on Stanford road at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

After investigating the scene, officers say they found out Bryan Burrell, 57, a transient of Panama City entered the store with a backpack.

Officers say the clerk asked him to take his backpack off. They say the two got into an argument and the clerk told Burrell to leave.

According to officers, Burrell took a pry bar from his pants and hit the clerk with it while the clerk tried to defend himself.

Officers say the clerk sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Burrell was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

