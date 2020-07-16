New details on missing airman’s accident released

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Last November Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff of Hurlburt Field went missing after a surprise departure from his aircraft and his body was never recovered. New details have arisen following an investigation conducted by the U.S. Air Force after the incident.

According to an accident report published by the U.S. Air Force this week, the reason behind the accident was an improperly configured back-up parachute that opened during a jump training mission, pulling Condiff out of his aircraft and ultimately killing him.

Condiff was a Special Tactics combat controller with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron and part of the 24th Special Operations Wing.

The U.S. Coast Guard air and boat crews searched for Condiff for 17 days across more than 4,000 square-nautical miles between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola.

