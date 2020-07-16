Rutherford High graduation tickets now available

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Now that July has arrived, many Bay District high schools will be holding graduation ceremonies which were originally delayed because of COVID-19.

Rutherford High started distributing tickets to students and their families on Thursday. Students and parents lined up to receive their graduation packets, which included tickets to the ceremony at Tommy Oliver Stadium and their diplomas.

Graduation ceremonies will have to adhere to CDC guidelines and any local restrictions on large gatherings at the time of the ceremony on July 22nd

“This group has survived a Cat 5 hurricane, they have survived the pandemic and so we’re really hoping to celebrate them and let them celebrate their accomplishments,” Lin Byrd, senior class advisor, said.

“We went to high school together. We went through the hurricane together. It means a lot to walk with your class at the end of the day,” Rutherford Graduating Senior Hailey McSwiney said.

For those who cannot personally attend a graduation, Bay District Schools will be live streaming all the graduations.

