PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Prepare for the sunshine as we head into the weekend!

A high pressure system will be hindering rain development meaning rain chances will stay around 20-30% into the weekend.

Temperatures will stay toasty with highs reaching the 90s for the next week.

The beach and boat forecast for Thursday is quite nice as waters will be calm with sunny skies along the coast.

