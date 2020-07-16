Walton County Jail female inmates graduate welding program

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The first female class to participate in Walton County Jail’s welding program has graduated.

Wednesday, Shauna Gilbert, Jessica Williams, and Michelle Grindstaff were awarded their certificates in a ceremony outside of the facility.

Shauna Gilbert, Jessica Williams, and Michelle Grindstaff are the first women to graduate from the welding program at the Walton County Jail. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

“The opportunities in this field are endless,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “Once released, there is no limit to what you ladies can accomplish.”

Sheriff’s officials say the women have overcome obstacles to complete the course. They say Williams’ mother passed away while she was incarcerated and that welding has taught her how to push through the hard times.

“All of us became friends and encouraged and helped each other,” Williams said.

“We challenged one another,” Grindstaff said. “If one of us was stronger at a certain method, we would try to give each other tips to help each other along.”

“We were a lot like family out here,” Gilbert said. “This is all we had. We got to a point where we looked forward to it even though it was challenging.”

They say the women earned the title of certified welders after passing the American Welding Society test.

This program is a partnership between the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Northwest Florida State College. Before now, all graduates of the program were men.

