76th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo canceled

Due to the pandemic, the 76th Annual Northwest Championship Rodeo has been canceled.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The following information was found on bonifayrodeo.com:

Under the continued guidance of Emergency Management, Department of Health, and State of Florida officials, Bonifay Kiwanis Club has made the difficult decision to cancel our 76th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo scheduled for October 1, 2, & 3rd, 2020. All sponsored events by Bonifay Kiwanis Club including the Rodeo, Rodeo Parade, Rodeo Camping, 5K Bull Run and other events surrounding the Rodeo will also be canceled. The Club has extensively explored every possibility to produce this annual hometown favorite tradition; however, we feel our number one goal is the health, safety, and welfare of our community and citizens of Holmes County.

A year without the Rodeo will be an enormous disappointment for our community, but our focus is the well-being of our fans, volunteers, sponsors and everyone involved. Our mission is to safely host the Rodeo and not jeopardize the legacy or the future of Holmes County’s favorite pastime tradition. We have committed to continue this Annual Legacy event and have every intention of returning next October 7-9, 2021.

Proceeds from the Rodeo each year are used to fund important programs that benefit the children and youth of Holmes County including college and vocational scholarships, holiday gifts, backpack food for kids program and other vital needs throughout the year. The cancelation of our 2020 Rodeo will not change our mission to support projects that benefit the children and youth of Holmes County.

We encourage everyone during this unprecedented time in our Nation’s history to do their part in protecting the health of their family, friends, and neighbors. As Americans, we have overcome difficult times in the past and we are confident we will do the same again. We look forward to seeing you next year for our 2021 Rodeo October 7, 8, & 9th. Please stay healthy!

