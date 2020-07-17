Bay County leaders encourage masks, social distancing through new PSA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Panama City Beach leaders mandated masks and social distancing for certain businesses Wednesday, but there is no indication Bay County commissioners will do the same.

Instead, the county is preparing a public service announcement to debut on July 19th.

You’ll find it on tv, radio and in print staring familiar faces like local elected officials and medical experts sharing why it’s important to follow CDC guidelines.

The PSA encourages people to avoid the three C’s- closed spaces, crowded spaces, and close-contact settings.

“We’re a tough crowd in Bay County, we’ve been through a lot. We don’t like to mandate anything on anybody and obviously I believe our citizens are doing a very good job. I think there’s a lot of concern with the tourism and the large number of influx of people from outside the area- that’s why these PSA’s are important. We want those people to pay attention as well,” said Bay County commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

The PSA is being paid for with money from the CARES Act.

