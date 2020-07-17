Bay County now has the most reported COVID-19 cases with 130 new cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 327,241 cases reported. That’s 11,466 new cases. There are 323,002 cases involving Florida residents and 4,239 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,912 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 1,737 cases. This includes 1,693 residents and 44 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 62 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,698 cases. This includes 1,677 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 20 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 12 people who have died from the virus. 90 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 727 cases. 655 of the cases are residents and 72 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. there have been 11 deaths from the virus and 42 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 233 cases. 228 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 27 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 275 cases. There are 269 residents and six are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and eight hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 756 cases. There are 746 local cases and 10 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been seven deaths and 73 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 201 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 124 cases. They are 118 residents and six non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and eight hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 50 cases. There are 49 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths have been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 289 cases of COVID-19. All 289 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. One person has died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

